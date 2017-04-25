Erasing Donald Trump

@!$%# You!

written October 11, 2016

REVISED & UPDATED 4/25/2017

We often hear and see how the words and deeds of individuals in power can embarrass an entire nation. In some cases such as Russia, the citizens pigeon holed by state controlled media have taken on the characteristics of their oligarch.

This illustrates mistaken and misplaced nationalism and pride considering the national economic hardships Putin the murderer has brought upon Russian citizens with his increasingly militaristic foreign policies. In the Philippines Duarte the murderer is thumbing his nose at morals and human values while insulting his nations closest ally America in offensive personal terms. Two wrongs do not make it right.

In the USA, in an unprecedented and extremely embarrassing manner Donald Trump has given true meaning to the term “ugly American”. Ugly words and ugly thoughts manifested in offensive language that misrepresent at the least and are usually BIG lies repeated over and over.

Sadly many American citizens have fallen victim to Trump’s messages of division, self concern and outright hatred. As the support of main stream Republican voters continues to shrink the Trump supporters are growing and becoming more visible. White nationalism.

The deplorables are not deplorable but are disadvantaged and vulnerable to lies, false hopes and empty promises.

These misguided voters like Trump can run but eventually cannot hide from the truth. The mirror of the world is watching America and shaking their heads.

Trump supporters are being played by their candidate like an audience watching a reality TV show. However these misled patriotic Americans have legitimate self concerns and no single human being can claim to not have self concerns, self interest and fears.

Is Trump the answer? No.

If the need to vent is more important than the need to actually fix problems then Trump is the false albeit futile answer .

The extreme danger lies in the fact that a Trump Presidency will acutely diminish the USA’s global stature and increase the risk of a worldwide Armageddon with brinkmanship and gross ineptitude.

The solution is simple and clear. Every single voter in the USA should vote against Trump including against those GOP politicians who continue to endorse him. We human beings need to rely on our unified ability to avoid worldwide conflict and destruction. All human beings are stronger together as one global singular unified collective. There is NO Tyranny of the majority of ALL human beings. There is only the “Tyranny of the Minority”, consisting of the few gluttons who control the masses of 7++ billion individuals.

