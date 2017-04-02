Aquarium Anemones and Anemone fishes

fish and coral

One of the best known cnidarian symbioses is the mutual-ism between 10 species of tropical anemones and 26 species of anemone fish (such as the clown fish)

The Pink Anemone fish is pinkish-orange with a white bar down either side of the face, and a white stripe along the back. It has a white caudal fin

The clownfish, or anemone fish, are the subfamily Amphiprioninae of the family Pomacentridae. Currently 27 species exist.

The species-specific partnership between the sea anemone and anemone fish in many parts of the Indo-Pacific region is a well-known phenomenon.

clownfish

Sea anemone fragments maintained with anemone fish regenerated significantly faster than those without anemone fish

Anemone fishes include clown fishes which are damsels ... and other damsels such as the domino ... (for more information on damsels follow this nation) .

Domino Damselfish

Anemones are flower like invertebrates which are popular with marine reef hobbyists .... they are hard to keep alive because they are sustained by single cell algae which grows in their pores ... and this algae requires very strong light which most aquarists can't afford to provide ....

At best most anemones can survive a year or so in an aquarium unless it is extremely well lighted ... most much less .... they also require optimum water conditions ... something also very difficult to achieve for most aquarists ...

clownfishes

The major constraints are the budget available for the proper equipment and the time required to manage the anemone aquarium ...

Anemone fishes "cuddle" in the anemone and are immune to the anemone tentacles that otherwise would sting, shock and even kill other fishes ... clown fishes are the most commonly know damsel that have this symbiotic relationship and are immune to the stings of the anemone ... It is believed some slime coat on the skin of the clownfish protects them from being stung ....

Over time Aquarists will learn how to maintain anemones in captivity in closed-water aquarium systems.

perhaps you can contribute to the body of knowledge.

Comment below.