GOP search for tattletales; ignore Russians and ignore OUR Nation.

In a bizarre public show of self interest and self concern the GOP shows zero concern for our American Democracy.

The issue of "leaks" is being used by the GOP in concert with the White House to obscure a seamless endless stream of overt lies.

The use of the BIG LIE repeated over and over is nothing new to the GOP.

Using the Presidents bully pulpit, Faux News and TWITTER, the White House along with the more than half of republicans in congress are more concerned with tattletales than seeking the truth.

Everything possible is going in the wrong direction - down - and it's soon going to get a lot worse.

The good news is that all human beings will instantly become equal.

Securities markets will burst in minutes like a water balloon dropped from a ten story window and the domino effect will topple the global house of financial cards.

There will be no pointing of fingers, no GOP, no tattletales, no Russians and no America.

This is a very dark view of what could lie at the end of the downward path America is now rapidly traveling.

Russia, North Korea, China and all enemies of America are awaiting our doom like vultures seeking to pick our bones

Is it too late?

Ask yourself, "can I trust and believe anything anymore?".

No.

What can we do?

.