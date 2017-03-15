Trump the Snollygoster

The Snollygoster Source

OPINION: Declare the 2016 Presidential election a DO OVER!

The 2016 Presidential election must be declared null and void by USA courts.

Mounting evidence indicates that Hillary Clinton should be declared the winner of the 2016 Presidential election or a new election should be held.

Questions now arise concerning the power of the judicial branch of government to nullify Trumps Russian rigged victory and declare Hillary Clinton the winner by default.

Considering that only 19% of ALL Americans voted for Trump from an American Citizens standpoint I’d guess at least two thirds of the nations eligible voters want Trump removed as President now.

There are many reasons Trump should be disqualified in addition to being the most deplorable figure in American history. The list is growing.

One needs not dig any deeper than Trumps public broadcasts which are a total litany of lies, gross exaggerations and shocking divisive ideas and actions.

On the growing list of garbage is a health care repeal bill that provides 60% of a trillion dollars tax relief to the wealthiest Americans while reducing health care for 24 million of the most vulnerable citizens of America.