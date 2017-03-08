Opinion: America is being divided and destroyed

write

fight

Are we a nation of illiterate cowards?

Take a step back and take a deep breath .. it's been 4 days since Trumps early Saturday morning Tweets on March 4th 2017

Trump's accusation that the former President wiretapped Trump Tower still remains out blowing in the wind like a confederate flag.

Congressional Republicans are whistling Dixie, looking at their feet, trimming their nails, counting their toes and looking the other way while telling the Liar in Chief "don't worry we'll look into it and "we'll report back to you".

YUH THINK!

What the hell is going on in America today?

And all of this crap didn't just start with Donald Trump.

Careful research will reveal that Russia has been working behind the scenes to destroy America for decades and using the GOP as a dupe and as the host for divisive nation destroying policies.

Income Inequality.

Both Putin and the GOP are creating the "Divided States of America" and Trump is the shill chosen to do it.

On health care the GOP has put 2 stacks of paper on a table to falsely insinuate the small stack will replace the big stack.

The truth is that each State would now have to add THEIR new paperwork to the short stack and the pile of ensuing shit would dwarf Obamacare.

The GOP has divided their proposed health care repeal legislation into 3 parts akin to three card Monte or a shell game.

The result will be an increase in deaths and decrease in coverage for the most vulnerable Americans which includes a large number of Trump supporters!

The GOP has been and remains a convenient Trojan horse that out of self interest has preached and practiced division for decades.

With the invisible hand of the Russians, republicans have been slowly gaining state congressional seats and Governorship's over decades.

The wealthy and powerful, the self-righteous religious zealots, the white racists & bigots and more recently desperate white American citizens have all found a home in the GOP.

The result today is a nation in disarray and a marginalized plutocracy led by a certified lunatic.

The problems are systemic and the 19% of all American citizens who voted for Trump are self concerned and worst of all confused and fearful.

Join the growing army of Americans who in 2018 are going to take back America from the billionaires who have stolen their nation.