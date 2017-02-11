noospheria

The Paradigm of Valuenomics: money & crypto currencies

The V=N=L equation of valuenomics makes it absolutely clear that digital currency has even less value than paper currency which at least can be used to fuel a fire and provide warmth or made into paper machete.

Value equals Nature equals Life.

Land is a component of Nature (N) and thus represents (V) value or (L) life as do all components of nature. Air, water and land are the three primary components of N. They facilitate the sustenance and growth of L.

Crypto currency is valueless although it has some utility, explained as follows. Imagine two living organisms on a desert where one has water and the other cryptocurrency. Which will have L or life? Digital algorithms do have utility for measurement purposes but no intrinsic value beyond what human beings choose to believe.

Beliefs effect actions but don't directly sustain life. More importantly while beliefs alter behavior and momentary outcomes they cannot alter ultimate realities. Actions like hunting and gathering may prolong life but cannot avoid mortality.

I will precede components of value, nature and life with lower case v, n and l thus v-land equals n-land equals l-land Since N=V land embodies v, n and l.

It is important not to under-simplify or complicate the process of identifying value. The concept of utility or use helps to prioritize the simple use of V or N or L We human beings evaluate most of our actions based on relative utility influenced by essential needs. However we do not believe we are thirsty but actually need water to live despite what we believe. Discarding the "belief" in human created faux value as opposed to the intrinsic real value of nature is essential in order to maximize the lives of all living organisms.

Inaccurate, false and mistaken human value beliefs effect ALL life both plus and minus.

In order to perfect ourselves as a species we humans must stop measuring false value and focus singularly on the only pure value that exists which is nature.

The power of the V=N=L equation lies in it's simplicity and thus far in my philosophical deliberations I find it to be indisputable.