Me, me, me versus We, we, we.

I feel good when I'm alone doing what I want to do. I also feel good when I'm with others doing what we all want to do together.

That is an example of the pleasures of privacy versus the pleasures of going public.

Actions are easy to enumerate and identify as being best taken in private or public.

Thoughts are entirely different and a huge virtual world where we humans spend most of our time.

Actions and thoughts are inseparable but not often mutually compatible. When that occurs our behavior is often polite.

Actions are not always voluntarily or optional. Many actions are the result of habits, customs, routines and duties.

Human beings are often paid to act in certain ways on behalf of others. Actions are either liked or disliked and can be spontaneous, intentional, thoughtful and thoughtless as well. An action that is known to be disliked by another yet is still taken is intentionally thoughtless.

Thoughtlessness can be overt or coveted. Because human beings are so unique and diverse it is often difficult to know what is appropriate for one or another. That is where excuses come in handy.

But is ignorance an excuse? or bliss? What I'm writing is an action that may or may not encroach upon the reader in many ways.

Are you a me, me, me person or a we, we, we person?

There is only one simple answer. We human beings are each and all, both.

When we agree we are we and when we disagree we are me.

When we agree to disagree we are we as well. Being obstinate is me agreeing with me. My proposition is that if all me, me, me's were to become we, we, we's we could create Utopia.

Utopia is another word for perfection. Perfection is unobtainable since it is not static and is a subjective state of existence or being or self awareness.

We each are perfect when we feel perfect. In a real world Utopia there is no need.

This significantly reduces the problems that need creates. It does not eliminate deviant behavior.

This raises the question what is deviance? or deviant behavior. The definition is going against social norms. Social must include all sub-societies under the level of species.

Our species is one singular society and their should be one set of objective social norms applicable to all members of the society.

Often various social norms are considered abnormal by some based on their personal beliefs.

Personal beliefs are manifested in many different ways either overtly (acting) or covertly (thinking). The concepts of freedom and individualism often intentionally conflict with social norms.

In fact abnormal becomes normal and normal becomes abnormal as our social norms change. Social norms can only be enforced equitably and fairly upon a singular society by ALL members of the society. All human beings.

However allowances for me, me, me deviant behavior that does not encroach upon society might be made. Is a nudist a deviant? This is an interesting question for a singular society to decide.

Would a majority of the singular society vote that public nudity violates a social norm? What about nude beaches? My conclusion is that it is not socially normal to appear nude in public.

How then is a violation of this social norm handled by society?

Another important point is that private places can permit mutually acceptable and agreed upon nudity such as a private residence, nude beach or a nudist colony.

Would permitted deviations from social norms undermine the we, we , we singular society?

Up to today deviant behavior has divided human beings and often deviant behavior is falsely represented as an expression of freedumb and individualism.

Individual behavior that encroaches upon others (the public) is an encroachment on the freedom of other human beings. That "we, we, we" behavior should be private.

When we humans act as groups of minorities against others we often mistakenly label that the tyranny of the majority. There has never been a majority of human beings however; just many groups of various minorities (aka sub-majorities) based on numerous characteristics.

A nation is a minority group based on citizenship.

Ethnic and religious groups cross national borders.

China is a large minority among all nations based on population. The characteristics of large and small minorities applies to geography as well.

If we include the planet in our perceptions the concept of majority becomes much more obvious. This is an ongoing exploration of thought and the readers contributions are welcomed.

The conclusions I continue to reach suggest that collectivism and homogenization via globalization more closely approaches the state of perfection all humans should be seeking.

