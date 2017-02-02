the roots of ignorance

Economics is a failed and false social science that seeks to justify unfairness, inequality and injustice.

The distribution of natures value is inefficient and wasteful and does not meet the needs of most of 7.3 billion human beings.

Nature is all that is value.

Value derived from nature is not being distributed fairly or efficiently and value resources are being misused misapplied and wasted.

Profit and interest create false value and allow individuals to take advantage of the needs of the masses.

Nature is fenced off from the public domain and nature is ALL life's pantry.

Balancing natures value and providing access to all living organisms requires singularity and the formation of a unified collective at the human species level.

Converting profit and interest to surplus & reserves for public benefit does not upset the balance of value but instead increases the fair and efficient distribution of value while reducing waste.

Thus no where on the planet can or should there be a deficit of human needs. All must look after all in a coordinated and efficient and fair manner.

The framework already exists and what must be changed are the ideas.

Non-profit reserves and surplus used for public benefit is the only goal for humanity. Profit equals inequality.

Nature is the source of everything and we human beings are all tool smiths and caretakers.

This is my theory and developing philosophy for a new valid and authentic social science label VALUENOMICS.

