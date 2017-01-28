YOUR FUDGED! How will Trump's protectionist policies affect the American economy and the typical American consumer?

Think of the American economy as a failed economics social science experiment and Americans applauding themselves for **failing less** than any other nation.

Capitalism is a **terminal disease** of humanity since we human beings are effectively consuming ourselves and destroying nature in the process.

The water balloon we call the American economy will like all water balloons change shape as it is tossed around by Donald Trump.

Some will benefit and some will not. Eventually the balloon will be dropped or burst.

There is no end game for capitalism.

Nationalism only accelerates the doomsday clock.

The goal is that everyone benefits and to accomplish that Trump is attempting to inject more water into the balloon.

One problem is that out of self interest individuals think only of themselves as "everyone".

The fact is that the balloon will eventually explode and there will be nothing left for anyone in America or anywhere on the planet.

The planet is indivisible and all life forms are citizens of the planet.

We human beings play a primary role because of the unique damage and the unique good we can do.

For example we have developed the capability to expand to other planets.

Yet at the same time we have created wars and pollution and a social Armageddon taking place.

This isn't about twitter accounts but about ignorance and stupidity and the power of the few over the many.

Nature=Value=Life

