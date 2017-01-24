What is the most misunderstood thing about economics?

Human Power

Economics is a failed and false social science.

Value is simple, and all real intrinsic value is embedded in nature.

Period.

Value = Nature = Life.

We humans cannot and have not adequately or efficiently transferred natures value using so-called economic principles.

Adam Smiths assertions in the 'Wealth of Nations" simply do not work and merely served to prolong and delay the evolution of a nature based value transfer system focused on need rather than want.

Some few humans have put the cart before the horse and prevented 7.3 billion human beings access to natures value.

Their motives are self interest, self concern and financial gluttony further influenced by personal fears.

Economics seeks to justify and rationalize the inefficient, wasteful, unfair and unjust distribution of nature's value.

The details run deep, however the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Look around, listen and hopefully learn from what exists today.

It is simple.

Dispense with the lies and failures of economics and center our value system around real intrinsic value.

One domino to collapse is profit which should be eliminated and will create a beneficial cascading domino effect.

Socioeconomic containers are houses of cards and all walls and air.

Such containers as nations and religion and corporations contain no value and merely serve to divide human beings and sap the universal willpower of the only true all encompassing majority of human beings.

When we begin to reduce profit we begin to reduce need by properly and efficiently distributing nature's value.