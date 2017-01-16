The tales of Trumplestilkskin - preface

the beginning of the end

I am beginning to write a tale with the title Trumplestilkskin which I will publish in segments beginning sometime in early Twenty Seventeen.

The tale vaguely and symbolically relates to Rumplestilkskin (aka Rumpelstiltskin) first published in 1812 as a collection of fairy tales by the Grimm brothers, Jacob and Wilhelm.

Many readers young and old may be familiar with the characters Rumpelstiltskin, Rapunzel, Snow White, Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Hansel Grimm

Elements of the tales of Trumplestilkskin will be anchored in past, present and future events.

Thus it will be accurate, factual, fantasy based as well as reflective, fictional and speculative.

This mirrors the way we human beings each think as individual human beings and the way Trumplestilkskin thinks and acts as well.

While the patterns and combinations and permutations of our individual thoughts vary infinitely, the end of each of our stories remains the same.

Death.

In the end we will all meet Trumplestilkskin and he will meet each of us.

As the not so fairy tale unwinds I am seeking contributors as sub-authors.

#coralatlas @coralatlas