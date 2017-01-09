A frank assessment of Donald Trump thus far …

Trump started out as an A-hole and that hasn't changed since he won the election …

Trump and his crew are obsessed with defending the manner in which Trump won the election, which was with Vladimir Putin's interference.

Trump and his people were complicit and active via the INTERNET with the guidance of Jared Kuschner and his 100 man brigade of hackers. Trump and the GOP are advocates of the BIG LIE and repeating BIG LIES over and over! Thus what is white is black and what is right is wrong according to Trump & GOP ideology.

The GOP is an overtly white supremacist, and male dominated organization that tracks very well with anyone (Russia) who wants to divide and destroy the United States of America.

Putin is an overt racist, chauvinist and egomaniac and not unlike Donald Trump who is a sex abuser and sex predator as well as an unhinged narcissist.

The republican parties decades old obsessive attacks on a unified Federal Government and the GOP's obsession with creating political statedoms is clear.

The GOP's policies have been divisive in many ways over decades based on gender, race, ethnicity, age and even state nationalism versus the "United States" of America. Russia has covertly supported the GOP over decades by interfering with and influencing the outcomes of state legislative and gubernatorial elections as well as federal senate and house elections. Russia couldn't ask for a better ally than the GOP which has been a duped as a Trojan horse for anti-American values.

All GOP policies are centered around capitalism and profit. Income inequality, racial bias, gender bias and financial bias are only a few walls the GOP uses to create socioeconomic containers that divide Americans and weaken the willpower of the masses.

The goals of the GOP are transparent. They are to discourage and prevent eligible voters from registering to vote and from voting.

The overwhelming majority of Americans dislike GOP policies.

In the 2016 Presidential election just 19% of all Americans voted for Donald Trump while Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by millions of votes. Only 26% of eligible voters voted for Trump.

As a lifelong business man Trump's business network has committed many corporate crimes directly and indirectly which make him vulnerable to the routine espionage conducted by foreign states like Russia, China and Israel on wealthy and powerful Americans.

In short Trump has been compromised over his entire lifetime and he is vulnerable to being forced to serve at the will of foreign interlopers rather than the American people.

Trumps alternative is a prison sentence like Bernie Madoff.

Don't agree?

Think about it.

Do you actually think Russia and others haven't been tracking Trump for decades??

Think again.

Trump needs to be replaced.