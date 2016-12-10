Donald Trump: Apocalypse Now?

Apocalypse now

Is Donald Trump morphing into a Hollywood Apocalypse science fiction movie with each passing day?

The latest in a series of troubling actions and remarks by Donald Trump should be enough to give the electoral college voters pledged to him reason to pause.

Trump's role model as a national leader is Vladimir Putin who holds power by sheer virtue of using the same tactics Trump is now trying to employ.

The state controlled Russian media is the key to Putin's holding on to power as well as his utter disregard for human rights.

Just recently a powerful Russian figure pointed out that the Russian population can be easily reset by Putin's use of the media to alter their view of the USA good or bad. Putin is THE expert on fixing elections, his own as well as others.

After a bizarre and highly irregular campaign and questionable November 8 election result the situation has worsened by a factor of 100.

The exclusively multi-billionaire cabinet of deplorable picks include mostly retired 4 star Generals, climate deniers, a charter school advocate, an EPA hater, a minimum wage detractor, a historically documented racist and the list is growing.

Trump's advisers smell like Steve Bannon, white supremacists, fanatical nationalists and military conspiracy theorists like Flynn a three star general who was fired for being unhinged.

Flynn's son was involved in promoting "pizzagate" and came close to getting a national security clearance before Trump was forced to fire Flynn Jr.rals

Trumps son-in-law Kushner is likely behind the trolling of Facebook with fake news stories, and who knows what Israel has been up to along with Russia as far as influencing the election outcome in Trumps favor.

Giuliani was behind the scenes working using retired FBI agents as proxy's to infiltrate and influence the FBI agents who cornered Comey into releasing the letter that turned the election.

Giuliani was caught 3 days before the letter was released bragging about it on a FOX news morning show.

Chaffetz the Clinton witch hunter dramatically reversed his position on Trump endorsing him the day before the letter hit.

Trump and all of his team of deplorables show little or no history of compassion or concern for the masses of Americans who have been breathing polluted corporate air for decades and are now facing extreme changes in weather events that are causing destruction in most of America.

Now Trump is considering a buddy of Putin's for Secretary of State while explicitly calling the CIA inept liars.

Steins attempt to validate the results in three states that Trump won by a razors edge was met with fierce opposition by Trump.

Perhaps the most troubling of are the perpetual stream of lies, denials, boasts and exaggerations.

All I can say is why did he sniff so much during the debates?

The proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Take 2 Alkaseltzers and build your family an underground bomb shelter.

I see they are now advertising freeze dried food preservers on network TV that allow you to store food for 25 years.

Maybe some of Trumps younger rich supporters can put that to good use in their underground homes.

Deplorable's can't afford them.