December 7th Pearl Harbor Day. Is Trump a sheep in wolfs clothing?

write to fight

If I had liberal values that coincided mostly with the sheep party and had the celebrity to run for President in 2016 how would I go about doing it? The two party system hasn't worked well because each party is driven by ideologues.

The sheep party had predetermined it's candidate, Hillary Clinton.The other party "the wolves" was weak enough to be infiltrated at the very top.

Strategically and pragmatically Trump chose to run opaquely as a wolf in republican clothing. Trump is in truth a largely liberal sheep with liberal sheeplings.

However the path of least resistance to the Presidency was a weak GOP in disarray. That was proven by Trump in the primaries by besting 15 rivals.

By flaunting traditions Trump literally lied his way to the Presidency while harnessing the forces of evil.Trump nor his deplorable supporters had anything to lose.

Now as a largely liberal independent in GOP clothing he is in a position to do much more than he could have as a democratic President.

This theory is not something anyone could predict or foresee neither is it proven to be true as of December 7, 2016 Pearl Harbor Day. It is merely a hypothetical tactical observation on my part.

Having remained opaque Trump now has leverage that no other President has had in the history of our nation. Trump understands GOP obstructionism and obstinate democrats.

The focus needs to be placed on getting results which can't happen if both parties do not work together.

The cabinet is a distraction and intentionally designed as camouflage for GOP leaders. All cabinet members serve at the will and whim of the President and are disposable.

Like a hedge fund Trump can run a hedge Presidency garnering support from both sides of the political aisle.

Let us wait and observe.

@coralatlas #coralatlas