Midterm Election November 6, 2018

The 2018 United States mid-term elections will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

I found this excellent link that provides a detailed view of the 2018 elections.

United States 2018 mid-term Elections

These midterm elections will take place during the presidency of Donald Trump, a Republican who won the 2016 presidential election.

All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested.

38 state and territorial governorship's and numerous other state and local elections will also be contested.

the hand of strength - love trumps hate

@coralatlas #coralatlas