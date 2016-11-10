The United Hates of America

In Ireland a popular newspaper headlined an editorial “The United Hates of America” while expressing angst and chagrin over Donald Trump being elected President of the USA.

Today all the voters in our nation can relate to hate. Almost half of voters hate Donald Trump and almost another half hate Hillary Clinton.

I believe the planet needs a viable green candidate. I would like my network of blogs to be a proxy for the green candidate of the future and build a foundation of related beliefs based on science, technology and the best attributes of human beings. My singular belief is that nature provides the starting point for rebuilding our planet and restoring balance for all forms of life including we humans who are mammals.

The Key

For the first time in recent history protests have erupted in a number of major cities with Clinton supporters peacefully and spontaneously taking to the streets to voice their discontent with Trump.

To be frank were a protest to parade by me I would spontaneously march along. This could get ugly over the next 4 years if Trump has slimed his supporters and those who don’t support him.

Having said that I’ve given a lot of thought to the result and after a long night of soul searching and logic have come up with the following conclusions.

Trump is uniquely UN-beholden to the Republican establishment.Trump has managed to remain mostly opaque on policies.Trump is flexible and can change his mind and has shown a tendency to do so over his lifetime.

I myself will at times change my beliefs and opinions based on logical and accurate data obtained from others.

All of my questions, answer and posts on Quora and articles I write on Newsvine as well are genuine and I post them to test opinions I have formed based on my beliefs. I am constantly doing due diligence upon myself using Quora and newsvine as mirrors.

While it’s rarely that I will receive answers that make logical cogent arguments and modify my core beliefs it has happened.

More commonly I will modify the detailed paths we all envision to achieve OUR related goals.

In this case my/our path concerns Trump who it is likely I will never like personally but who could be an extremely uniquely effective President and actually could be the catalyst for changes we all dream of …

Trump is unusually apolitical and presently just barely enjoys the support of a majority of the voting public. The honeymoon could get very ugly very fast and end abruptly in 2018 when Clinton supporters and Trump supporters review Trumps first 2 years report card.

I intend to keep Trumps nose to the grindstone and implement a series of what I acronym-ionize as WOMI’s. Weapons of Mass Information, Intelligence, Insight, Instruction and Influence to name a few.

I also have developed some tools utilizing TPOTP to stand for The Power of The Purse, The Power of The People and The Power of the Press

TPOTP … is also The Proof of The Pudding lies in the eating and if Trump doesn’t deliver we will have him for dinner in 2018.

Read my posts on Quora and Newsvine and help me perfect ideas that will enable we the people to hold those who choose to lead us accountable to we the people