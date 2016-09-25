the keys to utopia

Profit is not an all encompassing term - surplus would be more accurate which is often converted to “reserves” or should be used to reduce existing human need to zero.

My thinking is that as a species we cannot have surplus when need exists - and considering the real fact that need isn’t isolated but is a globally shared problem.

Profit should be distributed as surplus globally and not allowed to be hoarded by individuals aka capitalists.

We are one single unitary species divided by the false and failed social science of economics.

Some of what we call profit is recapitalized and can be universally beneficial, however individuals still take a big and grossly excessive chunk of the returns for themselves while need persists and continues to grow for most human beings on the planet.

In smaller enterprises in particular, profit is effectively a living wage and is also surplus and is reserved for contingencies (saved) and reinvestment or recapitalization.

Yachts and private airplanes are unwarranted while a child dies every 15 minutes based on water related problems. The list of such grievances against the gluttonous self indulgent hoarders is endless.

The perps are each of US who are better off human beings and who look the other way and make up excuses for our behavior.

WE simply must eliminate profit by converting all profit to surplus and reserves and then redistributing the needed resources globally.

At the same time inefficiency and waste must be reduced and Nature must be repaired and restored.

Our focus should be solely on science and technology as tools.

Robots can now begin to fill the jobs and eliminate the need for mindless labor while human beings can concentrate on education and the creation of new tools to help our species advance.

WE all need greater knowledge and our work is only to learn and act to advance our relationship as a component of nature.