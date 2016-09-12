Humanity: mired in muck

humans

We are mired as a species in numerous cultures, our civilization and societies that have evolved around conventional wisdumb and circumstance … empirical data though helpful has been and continues to be misinterpreted in many ways.

Freedom is often freedumb with individuals constantly trampling on each others rights.

Individualism often manifests itself as fetishes.

WE humans accept what is wrong on the false assertion that it is unavoidable.

In truth we lack collective universal willpower and many powerful individuals and institutions are fighting over control of the willpower of the masses.

There is little doubt in my mind that were every single human being connected to one singular unified collective utilizing science and technology to communicate with one another and universally that all humankind problems could be made to go away,

The argument earth does not have the resources to amply support human beings let alone all forms of life is ridiculous.

One must merely look very closely at the waste and inefficiency of humanity to understand just how stupidly we have and are acting.

It’s very sad and very discouraging to see the nonsense of politics and economics fostered by governments and religions and other socioeconomic containers that build walls, divide and sap universal willpower.

Nature is all that matters and all that is matter.

We must all understand what is worth caring about and begin to care for one another as a united collective.