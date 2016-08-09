All humans are living in denial

a human

As we approach death living in denial is understandable. Why add one more burden to bare.

WE humans are megalomaniacs suffering from acute tunnel vision and a me, me, me mentality.

Jobs are merely the manifestation of what has kept human civilization from advancing.

Many scientific and technological advancements are beginning to lay the groundwork for the utopian singularity I propose.

There is no choice but to either allow a small subset of super humans to eliminate the burden of human over population, or as an alternative for humanity to voluntarily rein in our destructive excesses due to our stupidity and ignorance.

No one individual or group of individuals can correct the problems we have created. They are planetary and stem from our destruction of one another and of nature.

Nature is the sole source of life's sustenance and all resources.

Our civilization should be guided by that simple fact.

I should add that reducing inefficiency and waste - even minutely would solve the problems of need & disadvantage.

There should be no profit and all organizations should operate for public benefit creating surplus to be used to advance our civilization.

Science and technology will eliminate jobs.

Money will become irrelevant when all are equal and all needs are met.

This can be self administered by our species as a unified whole sans the influence of the tyrants in the minority who control the majority today.