who is me?

Commonality is shunned today because many believe it impinges on their freedom and individuality which are manifested as personal fetishes.

Freedumb and conventional wisdumb reinforce waste, inefficiency, self indulgence & over indulgence.

The truth is that one unified united collective of all human beings would elevate freedom and individuality by raising standards and insuring everyone has what is necessary to be happy and healthy.

That does not include private luxuries such as expensive homes, yachts, airplanes etc for the few.

All humans can live much better lives if we do away with the myth that profit is necessary.

Economics is a failed and false social science that relies on inequality to generate profits while throttling supply and demand for the many to benefit the few.

Socioeconomic containers like nations and religions divide humanity and weaken the resolve of our species as a unified whole.

The quest for truth is a search for perfection.