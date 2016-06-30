Conventional wisdumb, freedumb and other "dumbs"

the keys to introspection

What most of us believe is that when most of us believe something it is wisdom.

Most of us believe that freedom is a personal right that is given and taken.

We humans take and give to and from one another routinely and often unconsciously. This becomes more apparent as we expand our view of ourselves to include all 7+ billion humans on the planet.

Our primary beliefs are flawed as a result of the human tendency to mimic one another. For example what is acceptable is often not practical.

More significantly is what we think is right is often wrong.

Does might make right?