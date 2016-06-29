Replacing Ourselves

nothing

I consider computers tools that every single human being should have access too, as well as education and proper amounts of food(nutrition), clean air to breath and water to drink.

Where do we fit in?

How are we doing with our bottled water and air conditioners/cleaners?

Can we each afford to eat organic food to avoid the harmful chemicals unlike most of 7 billion disadvantaged human beings?

Our reliance on the exaggerated accounts of history is acute tunnel vision. Cowboys and Indians.

Sadly we have lots of company to reassure ourselves we think correctly.

Are we humans superior to dead asteroids? Thanks to the human species earth, is being rendered "dead" as well.

We humans are only temporarily organic and then become equivalent to the dust on a dead asteroid.

Life is an achievement of nature and we humans do a great job of destroying all forms of life including ourselves.

Humans take credit for everything. We are legends in our own minds.

Everything of real value (life) emanates from nature.We ego-maniacal humans are fixated on living our abbreviated lives without regard for "life" itself.

Good luck with artificiality while the wish lasts.

Sustenance, sufficiency, efficiency and singularity are on the horizon as the financial house of cards built by those in power begins to collapse and triggers a debt jubilee.

7 billion hungry human beings will eat the few.

We humans are extremely sophisticated biological computers with the ability to recreate ourselves.

It's ironic that in robots we seek what we already are!

The perfect robot is an immortal inorganic human.

Inorganic parts are being slowly merged as replacements and supplements for human organic parts.

Our brains are being simulated and mapped.

The masses serve as lab rats allowing the perfection of the transition from totally organic to semi-organic forms of live.

Such things as damaged victims of war and criminals provide convenient specimens (lab rats) for experimentation disguised as being beneficial for the individuals and society.

The quest as always is for immortality, but only for the few.

Those few who accumulate power using excessive wealth are seeking immortality.That is why income inequality continues to grow.

Panic is setting in amongst those few who have access to data as they are aware a global catharsis looms.

The valueless symbolic financial society we humans have created will burn up as quickly as a leaf in a bonfire.

The catalyst will be climate change leading to a global hunger pandemic.