How we can eliminate money?!

Because money is intrinsically worthless adopting a real value based system around Nature will ultimately reduce waste, increase efficiency and gradually provide for all living organisms on earth. Nature is the sole source of all value as value relates to sustaining life forms which include all mammals which includes the human species.

Short answer. Eliminate interest & profit for starters.

Furthermore: Money can be eliminated in stages in a number of powerful ways. Money is vaporous and has no tangible or intrinsic value. It is based on a global pyramid scheme and depends entirely on a value belief system that assigns value to items of no intrinsic value.

Ask yourself for example if in the desert water is much more valuable than diamonds? The answer should seem obvious however many humans will hesitate.

False value is created from presumptions. Nature is the essence of all value that exists as it relates to sustaining all living organisms.

The role money plays on earth is that it provides false assurances to those who profit from natures destruction without conservation and replenishment. There are a minority of wealthy and powerful human beings who care only about themselves and their heirs.

Interest and profits are valueless symbols. Once the desire for profit is eliminated what remains is inefficiency and demand exceeding available supplies even tho nature provides more than amply for all living organisms on earth.

The scales and balance of nature have been destroyed by humankind.

Those who control resources throttle supply and demand to create profit.

The hoarded profits are loaned to those without the means to remain alive and they are charged interest, which falsely increases the profit while financially enslaving most humans even more.

Anyone with a high interest loan or credit card knows this already.

All of this is justified by the false and failed science of economics.

Humans are taught that economic inequality is unavoidable and that perfection is futile. Thus human beings are embedded in the concrete of the past and present.

When profiteers are satisfied, the incentive to distribute to the masses reduces. They are then replaced by new profiteers who also seek to exploit those in need.

Institutionalized inequality and exploitation is a global problem.

Calculated neglect is used by those in power to prevent global education and therefore enlightenment.

Over population benefits profit mongers as do wars, pollution and all of the things humans have done and continue to do wrong each day on earth.

Bottled water and ignorance are both simple examples of products created by calculated neglect. Earth is a self-sustaining macro Utopia in theory and in principle but humanity has been preventing all living organisms from obtaining what they need from nature. Most human beings are neglected as well.

The restoration of nature and the elimination of inefficiency which produces waste would eliminate need and render money useless and unnecessary. The first steps are to eliminate profit thereby converting all human efforts to non-profit.

Concurrently efficiency must be increased and waste reduced.

The human species must form one unified collective abiding by one universally agreed upon set of values. These values must encompass the all and not the few.

Today socioeconomic containers divide and weaken the willpower of human beings. Two primary containers that must be eliminated as barriers to universal communication are nations and religions. Languages can be synthesized and singularized to improve communication and the internet can be refined so that every single living human can participate in the collective.

The corporate owned media is a massively powerful behavioral alteration and manipulation tool used by the few to control and manipulate the many.

There are many, MANY more simple steps that can be immediately taken by human beings. WE must continue to speak out and form consensus based on facts and not conventional wisdumb or phony freedumbs.

The USA can assume the progressive role of planet re-builder due to it’s tremendous power and influence on earth.

Key words are selflessness, efficiency, sufficiency, singularity, perfection and most of all NATURE.

Act now.