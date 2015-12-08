Coral Atlas: Nation changes

I have allocated some additional time to Newsvine to promote membership in my nations.
All nations are dedicated to nature environment conservation ecology education science technology and related purposes and causes.
Several nations are now gated and several more are open to promote membership.
A few remain invite only as they are purpose and cause oriented and encourage members to write and publish regularly.
Each nations title is self-defining.
Admins are needed for all Nations. Admins may optionally also syndicate their articles on my network of over a dozen blogs which are dedicated to the purposes & causes of Nature.
The over-riding goal of all we do as writers is to enlighten our species on the singularly critical importance of nature to the preservation of all life on our planet.
It is time to change.