Coral Atlas: Nation changes

I have allocated some additional time to Newsvine to promote membership in my nations.

All nations are dedicated to nature environment conservation ecology education science technology and related purposes and causes.

Several nations are now gated and several more are open to promote membership.

A few remain invite only as they are purpose and cause oriented and encourage members to write and publish regularly.

Each nations title is self-defining.

14all41 14all41.Newsvine.com GATED

Altered Realities AlteredRealities.Newsvine.com GATED

Free fish Free-Fish.Newsvine.com OPEN

Google Adsense 1newsvineBetter.Newsvine.com OPEN

Metro Sports Chat MetroSports.Newsvine.com OPEN

NatuRedux NatuRedux.Newsvine.com GATED

OFA Organizing for Action Apostles.Newsvine.com GATED

Power Chat Chat-Room.Newsvine.com GATED

PSA Public Service Announcements GreenZombies.Newsvine.com GATED

Selfies Selfies.Newsvine.com OPEN

Terrarist Terrarist.Newsvine.com INVITE

The Disruptors Nooze.Newsvine.com INVITE

Wee The Peeps We-The-Peeps.Newsvine.com OPEN

YUH THINK! YuhThink.Newsvine.com OPEN

Admins are needed for all Nations. Admins may optionally also syndicate their articles on my network of over a dozen blogs which are dedicated to the purposes & causes of Nature.

The over-riding goal of all we do as writers is to enlighten our species on the singularly critical importance of nature to the preservation of all life on our planet.

It is time to change.