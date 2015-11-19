President Barack Obama Report Card at November 19, 2015

HuMaN PoWeR

I thought it was time to revisit OUR Presidents performance ratings since there is much that has already happened to make AND allow for intelligent judgements to be made.

Of course there will always be the nay Sayers who just don't like him for personal reasons. Then there are those who are always thinking "what has happened lately that I can blame on you Mr. President?"

We Americans love to blame others and politicians (whom WE elect) for our own stupidity and mistakes. Often we are correct in doing so since most politicians are so awful stupid.

This President is far FAR from stupid and has been singled out from day one for ostracisation by the GOP.

Why? I'll let each person make that judgement for themselves based on his performance to date.

First he was criticized for his handling of the economic collapse. Then he was criticized for the affordable health care act.

Criticisms of his performance as Commander in Chief encompass Iraq, Egypt, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria to name a few.

He was awarded a Nobel peace prize ... and his global popularity is unmatched by any other world leader.

As a person we've all come to know him and many trust him - even his adversaries find it difficult not to like him and applaud his virtues.

His opponents however are pit bulls who just keep repeating themselves as in the case of the Affordable health Care Act.

Anyways I've created a report card which it is unlikely many will have the courage to complete and reveal IN THE COMMENTS who they are ...

Why? Fools.

Because the truth is now self evident ... and the results speak for themselves.