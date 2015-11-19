Does forcing human beings to educate themselves increase or decrease freedom?

the Madonna tree

I view this as a multi-dimensional answer that involves group freedom and individual freedom.

What the question raises in order to answer it, is the sub-question "what is freedom"?

Most of us think we are free but in reality we are far from free in the pure sense of the meaning of the word as we have defined it.

We are free to do what we all agree we can do and even what we should do - but very few have the financial, intellectual or even physical ability to be free.

Quite the opposite when one views the daily regimen and routines we are forced to repeat.

Education establishes social superiority for the few based on disadvantaging the many.

This is one of those simple stark truths that will never be discussed because our false primary economic system capitalism relies on inequality to thrive for the benefit of those in power. We humans who are relatively better off all tend to look down upon those we perceive are beneath us.

What is being realized more and more is the diminution and homogenization of the masses as income inequality becomes acute on a global level.

This human species level problem will continue to grow and fester as third world nations become larger consumers.

Consumption is a lethal poison that is destroying life on earth.

Ask the Madonna tree.