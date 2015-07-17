Writers wanted: Nature Ecology Environment Conservation Education Science Technology

tree of life

Humanity must change to adjust to nature. Economics has failed horribly to properly harvest and efficiently & humanely distribute natures bounty.

Consumption is destroying earth and making it one enormous pile of garbage.

The rapid growth in consumption in third world nations is just one of the many final nails in natures coffin.

Human over population is a problem that can be easily solved with willpower and proper education not biological WOMD's.

Those few in power have decided that their profits are more important than 7 billion human beings.

The wealthy & powerful have pandemics on their drawing board as a means to reduce population, since the cost of education reduces their profits.

Pope Frances's encyclical letter 'Laudato Si' mirrors my concerns for humankind and he proposes radical solutions.

If you agree we humans are mismanaging earth then you should realize we must act today to insure there are tomorrow's.

We must write to fight and form a global consensus of 7 billion+ human beings.

Massive changes in human society are long overdue.

Economics must be replaced with ecology.

Consumption must be replaced by conservation and efficiency.

Profits must be eliminated and reinvested in restoring and replenishing NATURE.

Write to fight.

