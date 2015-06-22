papa francesco and I

the crossing

The Popes letter addressed to every person living on earth is frightening in it's portrayal of the truth.

ENCYCLICAL LETTER 'LAUDATO SI’OF THE HOLY FATHER FRANCISON CARE FOR OUR COMMON HOME

The letter sums up the essence of my long time personal feelings on the subject of nature and my concerns as a human being.Much of what I think and I write about the behavior of our species syncs with papa francesco's thoughts.

However the Popes insight transcends human comprehension of the past present and future.

I was born catholic but have not been practicing for the past 50 years. Still until today I've always considered myself religious when it comes to many areas of common goodness and common sense. All religions in some way must acknowledge and worship nature and life.The Popes thinking is nothing more than an objective open minded clear eyed human view of what exists today.

the Pope said his letter is addressed to "every person living on this planet."

The Popes letter does open minds.

And the messages contained therein are simple and speak the truth.

Therefore every single human being on earth must read the letter and then read it again and again.

Excerpts are suitable for setting and clarifying our goals as human beings.

It is a state of our planet document that supersedes the bible.

Within this post I will attempt to isolate portions of 'LAUDATO SI’ and share my thoughts in the future .

Laudato Si, praised be to us all!