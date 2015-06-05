Cavs Warriors Breakdown

The first game of the NBA playoffs was close with the Cavs having a slight edge through out.

The warriors were flat on offense in the first quarter and caught up in the second quarter. The game was 51 - 48 in favor of the Cavs at the half and remained anybody's game at the end of the third quarter tied at 73.

The Warriors rotated 5 players to guard Lebron James and concentrated on stopping the other four Cav players on the floor from doing anything extra ordinary.

Kyrie Irving (23 points) who had a good game went down near the end of the game before it went into overtime.

This left an exhausted James who had essentially shot his load in regular time with a career high in points in a playoff as well as for the 2015 regular season.

Overall the game was a battle and very entertaining while both teams put on a defensive show. James was the offense for Cleveland scoring 44% of the Cavs 100 points. The Warriors bench scored 34 points led by Iguodala's 15 points.

The Warriors bench stood out as the difference maker on offense and defense and Curry (26 points) played a team game taking advantage of the talents of his fellow players.

Considering the Warriors were not at the top of their offensive game and Kyrie Irvings late game injury the Warriors may take it in four although 5 games is the most likely with a split in Cleveland.