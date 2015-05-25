Nature is still OURS - for awhile longer

The subject of an over-bearing Government is today a subject of controversy and concern as much as it was over 200 years ago when our nation was new born. Steps were said to be taken to insure that democracy and not mob rule was implemented. The concept of a representative democracy was born and presumed to preserve the rights of colonies over the rights of individuals.

Within groups of human beings leaders arise - often unqualified and just as often unwanted and unneeded. That at it's core is the failure of republics. The false idea that one or a few human beings .. knows what is best for ALL persons.

This is the tyranny of the powerful minority yet all that we humans hear and speak of is the mythical tyranny of the majority or ourselves!

A majority of we humans that has never been allowed to form!

Over time the benefits of an efficient central representative Government has escaped out attention. As when along side an Ocean we lose sight of it's vastness beyond the horizon. The world today is a vast array of cookies cut from the same mold. Nations, religions, armies, corporations etc. are all socioeconomic containers that divide and weaken humankind.

Many of those with wealth and power have used our ingrained democratic misconceptions to their personal advantage in order to sway conventional wisdumb, usurp OUR democracy, take control of America and of the thoughts and behavior of Americans.

Capitalism is a false failed economic science or more precisely a weapon of calculated neglect used to divide humans from natural resources. Corporations are super-human legal equivalents used as a tool of capitalists to financially enslave all human beings.

Human communities across the planet are 99% oppressed and 1% in power. The deck has been stacked this way for centuries.

Ironically America has created an abused form of a democratic Government that has evolved into being undemocratic.

In America we the people have been convinced by history that this system works even though it hasn't and doesn't.

Those who benefit endorse the status Quo and will point to successes while ignoring the enormous failures, most of all the destruction of NATURE.

Failing less is not success.

In America today the 1% assisted by their wealth have control of our lives. Who would dare risk being ostracized and openly seek justification for this horrendous condition?? The politicians who benefit from such an arrangement!

The wealthy campaign contributors who have influenced laws to their favor!

How then can there be a rule of law when those who make the rules break the rules?

And what of we the people? ... too many of us are accustomed to this arrangement and look the other way as a result. Have we become an apathetic species of fearful cynics? Do we care that more and more fellow Americans say "we are not a democracy"?

That is plutocratic propaganda.

The seed of one simple solution requires all humans to join in. We need a unified purpose and cause for living, and we must call attention to all human beings that we are being manipulated by the wealthiest and most powerful humans among us.

The problem is systemic and the solution requires our society be reassembled.

We human beings must all participate in forming one singular vast majority.

A unified collective based on nature, truth, science and technology.

Today we have a world owned, influenced and being destroyed by the tyranny of the minority who are building socioeconomic containers to divide, isolate and weaken the willpower of human beings.

We Americans must begin the tedious and painstaking process of freeing our planet to be the planet of the free and home of the brave with life, liberty, justice and freedom for ALL.

coral atlas