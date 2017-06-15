Newsvine

Vintage aquarium magazines

By Coral Atlas
Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:03 AM
Article Photo

fishes & such

Article Photo

Wet Data!

Article Photo

great information with photos

A great entertaining source of literature and photography for Aquarium enthusiasts are magazine back issues.

The images and data that magazines contain do not lose their appeal or usefulness over time.

Two of the most popular active monthly magazines are:

  • Tropical fish Hobbyist
  • Aquarium Fish Monthly

In the past 2 now defunct popular magazines were:

  • Freshwater and Marine Aquarium
  • Marine Fish Monthly

However, back issues of these magazines are readily available.

