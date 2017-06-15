Vintage aquarium magazines

fishes & such

Wet Data!

great information with photos

A great entertaining source of literature and photography for Aquarium enthusiasts are magazine back issues.

The images and data that magazines contain do not lose their appeal or usefulness over time.

Two of the most popular active monthly magazines are:

Tropical fish Hobbyist

Aquarium Fish Monthly

In the past 2 now defunct popular magazines were:

Freshwater and Marine Aquarium

Marine Fish Monthly

However, back issues of these magazines are readily available.

