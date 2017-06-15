Vintage aquarium magazines

A great entertaining source of literature and photography for Aquarium enthusiasts are magazine back issues.
The images and data that magazines contain do not lose their appeal or usefulness over time.
Two of the most popular active monthly magazines are:
- Tropical fish Hobbyist
- Aquarium Fish Monthly
In the past 2 now defunct popular magazines were:
- Freshwater and Marine Aquarium
- Marine Fish Monthly
However, back issues of these magazines are readily available.
